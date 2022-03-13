Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 2,908 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.31% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $33,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,710,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,685,000 after buying an additional 52,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,040,000 after buying an additional 20,603 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,691,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,912,000 after buying an additional 691,835 shares in the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 53.3% during the third quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,906,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,736,000 after buying an additional 1,010,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 358,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,727,000 after buying an additional 45,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC stock opened at $98.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.48. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $96.74 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IAC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile (Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.