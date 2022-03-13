Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 56,268 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,204,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,268 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.93% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $35,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,215,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,323,000 after buying an additional 31,587 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the third quarter worth about $1,155,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 10.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 223.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 401,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after buying an additional 277,321 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average is $28.94.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.