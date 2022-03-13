Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,234,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758,514 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.41% of Mueller Water Products worth $34,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MWA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 383.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,161,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,897,000 after buying an additional 1,714,648 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 210.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,283,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,542,000 after buying an additional 870,238 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 4.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,298,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,396,000 after buying an additional 561,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 99.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 968,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after buying an additional 482,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MWA stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MWA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Mueller Water Products Profile (Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.