Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 123,198 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,198 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.37% of Belden worth $35,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDC. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Belden by 5,440.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,103,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,056 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Belden by 128.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,213 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Belden in the third quarter valued at $26,305,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Belden by 31.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,985,000 after purchasing an additional 263,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Belden by 45.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 828,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,240,000 after purchasing an additional 257,021 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $68.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.18%.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BDC. StockNews.com cut shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

