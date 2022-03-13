Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 13,322 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,282 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.11% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $33,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on TCBI. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Shares of TCBI opened at $61.78 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.27 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit, business deposit products including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system, trust and wealth management services, including investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

