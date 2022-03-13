Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 21,302 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,302 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.52% of Houlihan Lokey worth $32,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total value of $109,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $95.28 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $122.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.36.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HLI shares. UBS Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $122.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

