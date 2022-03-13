Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 21,894 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,894 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.47% of Materion worth $34,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Materion in the third quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Materion in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 6.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 22.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $87.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.46 and a 200-day moving average of $81.82. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Materion Co. has a one year low of $63.88 and a one year high of $96.00.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Materion had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $397.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTRN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Materion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

