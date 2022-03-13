Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 2,409 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.14% of ManTech International worth $35,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $88.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.74. ManTech International Co. has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.75.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. ManTech International’s payout ratio is presently 45.51%.

MANT has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

