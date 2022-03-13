Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 28,423 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 28,423 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.25% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $33,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $41.41 and a one year high of $56.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.93 and its 200 day moving average is $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.33 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

