Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 2,879 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.90% of UniFirst worth $35,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 4.8% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in UniFirst by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UniFirst by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in UniFirst by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst stock opened at $172.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.81. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.01. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $165.52 and a 52-week high of $255.87.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $118,993.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,629 shares of company stock worth $327,898. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

