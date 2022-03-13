Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 3,586 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.15% of Franco-Nevada worth $36,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $158.05 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $115.85 and a 12-month high of $168.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.10 and its 200 day moving average is $139.18. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

About Franco-Nevada (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.