Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 59,798 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.53% of Celsius worth $35,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Celsius by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Celsius by 13.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Celsius by 4.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Celsius by 9.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Celsius by 64.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average of $71.89. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $110.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.08 and a beta of 2.06.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Celsius had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

