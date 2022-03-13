Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.92% of Allegiant Travel worth $32,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 138,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 351.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 44,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $116,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $48,975.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $4,013,062. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet cut Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $140.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $132.03 and a twelve month high of $271.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.58.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

