Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 640,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,831 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.87% of Viasat worth $35,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Viasat by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,733,000 after purchasing an additional 554,089 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 19.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,408,000 after acquiring an additional 267,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 7.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,846,000 after acquiring an additional 67,892 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 240.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after acquiring an additional 317,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 64.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 420,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 164,359 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Viasat in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $50.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $68.76.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $719.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.03 million. Viasat had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

