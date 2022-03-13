Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 889,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,640 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.76% of Fastly worth $35,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fastly by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,659,000 after buying an additional 396,329 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fastly by 47.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fastly by 10.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Fastly by 36,333.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Fastly from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $13.89 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $78.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The business had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 4,825 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $96,548.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $150,859.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,628 over the last three months. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

