Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 934,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 83,105 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.19% of FormFactor worth $34,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 58,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1,348.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FORM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $99,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.38. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $51.37.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.17 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FormFactor (Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.