Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $32.76 Million Stock Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 780,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,973 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.29% of CNA Financial worth $32,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,387,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 74,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 373,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 63,059 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,598,000 after acquiring an additional 43,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 778,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,654,000 after acquiring an additional 40,091 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNA. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

CNA opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CNA Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.78.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.37. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.28%.

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

