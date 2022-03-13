Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $33.17 Million Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 57,871 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.17% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $33,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. 34.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $22.67 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $34.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.11.

ZTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.62.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

