Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $33.65 Million Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230,793 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.47% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $33,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 186.7% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 44,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 29,005 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.0% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,294,000 after buying an additional 445,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.87. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $517.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

