Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $34.26 Million Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 452,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124,788 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Amdocs worth $34,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,933,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,761 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,918,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,302,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,584,000 after purchasing an additional 281,906 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 581.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 174,750 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,786,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,290,000 after purchasing an additional 172,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $78.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.46 and a 200-day moving average of $76.29. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

