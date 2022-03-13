Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $34.37 Million Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.10% of Waste Connections worth $34,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,991,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 205,348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,380,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,446,000 after purchasing an additional 405,915 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 86.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,935 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 39.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,401,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,283,000 after purchasing an additional 684,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 22.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,013,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,513,000 after purchasing an additional 365,062 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $134.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.49 and a twelve month high of $138.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.55 and its 200-day moving average is $129.71. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.82%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WCN. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.13.

About Waste Connections (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.