Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $34.46 Million Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 801,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,248 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.25% of First Bancorp worth $34,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,511,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,310,000 after acquiring an additional 21,645 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 37,305 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.85 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $43.52 on Friday. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average is $44.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.20.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

