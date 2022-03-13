Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $35.16 Million Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,947,707 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 173,880 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.11% of Barrick Gold worth $35,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,169,470,000 after buying an additional 7,473,686 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 55,480,311 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,001,419,000 after buying an additional 294,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,797,919 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $772,503,000 after buying an additional 520,592 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,789,412 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $375,248,000 after buying an additional 87,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,178,979 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $291,648,000 after buying an additional 881,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average is $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

GOLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.37.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

