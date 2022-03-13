Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $35.40 Million Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 632,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,352 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.70% of Progyny worth $35,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,422 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Progyny by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,534,000 after acquiring an additional 900,432 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,322,000 after acquiring an additional 569,765 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,725,000 after acquiring an additional 513,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Progyny by 224.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 714,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,996,000 after acquiring an additional 494,109 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $387,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $2,558,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 558,916 shares of company stock worth $23,727,834. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.43.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $43.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.88, a PEG ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.13. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. Progyny had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

