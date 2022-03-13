Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $35.64 Million Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.21% of Integer worth $35,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Integer by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Integer in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,206,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Integer by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 66,458 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Integer by 2,199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 125,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 120,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integer in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

ITGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

ITGR stock opened at $78.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $101.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.59.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $313.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.70 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

