Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 872,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,609 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.02% of PagerDuty worth $36,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the third quarter worth $50,259,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 71.7% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,179,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,860,000 after acquiring an additional 492,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the third quarter worth $20,378,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in PagerDuty by 50.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,154,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,815,000 after acquiring an additional 384,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PagerDuty by 135.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 640,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,279,000 after acquiring an additional 369,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $44,060.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $2,063,869.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,539 shares of company stock valued at $9,765,479 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.36. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.53 and a 1 year high of $50.33.

PD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities raised PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.04.

PagerDuty Company Profile (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.