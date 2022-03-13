Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.13% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $35,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $30.89 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $36.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.63.

