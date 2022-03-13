Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,249,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,819 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.07% of SITE Centers worth $34,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 262,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 223,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $16.07 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.61.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 97.96%.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

