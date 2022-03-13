Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,127,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,005 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.37% of Wolverine World Wide worth $33,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth $3,282,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 270,183 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $22.39 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $105,431.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WWW. Robert W. Baird lowered Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

