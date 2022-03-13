Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,456,963 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 372,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.98% of BOX worth $34,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BOX by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,586,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,893,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BOX by 13.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,968,654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,268,000 after acquiring an additional 353,402 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC grew its position in BOX by 37.7% during the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,755,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,557,000 after acquiring an additional 480,919 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in BOX by 1,815.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,387,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,955 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BOX by 162.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,378,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,633,000 after acquiring an additional 853,705 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $379,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $157,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,926 shares of company stock valued at $4,941,497. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BOX opened at $25.26 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $28.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.17 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

