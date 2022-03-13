Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 10,623 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.74% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $35,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUS. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 245,744.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

In other news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $53,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,770. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.65. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $62.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

