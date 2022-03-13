Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 24,071 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 777,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,071 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.16% of Werner Enterprises worth $34,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 104,315.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 27,122 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,544,000 after acquiring an additional 41,576 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott C. Arves purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

WERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average of $45.51.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $765.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 12.53%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

