Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases Shares of 627,783 Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 627,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,692,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.71% of Victoria’s Secret as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret has a 12 month low of $40.90 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VSCO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.

In other news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.