Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.99% of Itron worth $33,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $41,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $86,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,633 shares of company stock worth $738,031. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Argus cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.92.

ITRI stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.02 and a 1 year high of $102.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.56. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

