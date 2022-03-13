Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,626,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.50% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $35,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,337,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,684,000 after purchasing an additional 153,346 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 3.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,130,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,781,000 after buying an additional 75,197 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 48.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 843,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,526,000 after buying an additional 275,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 82.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after buying an additional 366,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.56 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.33%.

CADE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

About Cadence Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.