Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,880 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.10% of Independent Bank Group worth $33,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at $12,189,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 121,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 22.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,394,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,066,000 after purchasing an additional 80,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

IBTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, EVP James C. White sold 1,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $101,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $208,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,086 shares of company stock valued at $992,298. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $76.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.82 and a 12 month high of $80.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.92.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

