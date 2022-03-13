Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 809,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,081 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.94% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $34,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Thunderbird Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 61.5% in the third quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 1,753,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,536,000 after purchasing an additional 667,743 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 288.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 682,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,990,000 after purchasing an additional 506,316 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $19,448,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 116.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 793,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,742,000 after purchasing an additional 426,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 203.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 628,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 421,357 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIX opened at $40.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 2.31. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.83 per share, for a total transaction of $945,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,442,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 263,000 shares of company stock worth $9,890,610. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SIX shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.15.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

