Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,041,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,827 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.16% of Carpenter Technology worth $34,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after acquiring an additional 177,606 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $939,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1,370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 119,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 101,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 13,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.36. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.21%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

