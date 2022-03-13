Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,334 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 365,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.74% of Jack in the Box worth $35,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.5% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 261,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,166 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth $224,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 225.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 154.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 96,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

JACK opened at $81.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.73. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.05.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $29,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,847 shares of company stock valued at $160,758 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.48.

About Jack in the Box (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.