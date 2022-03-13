Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 15,107 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 230,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,107 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.11% of Lindsay worth $34,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 28.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 586.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 84.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 32.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNN opened at $146.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.10. Lindsay Co. has a twelve month low of $118.28 and a twelve month high of $179.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.50%.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

