Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 22,569 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,454,574 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,569 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.55% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $34,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1,687.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $24.29. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $156.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.19%.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

