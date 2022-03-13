Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,445 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.09% of Mercury General worth $33,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Mercury General in the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,924,000 after buying an additional 30,021 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 125,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of MCY stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $67.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day moving average is $54.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). Mercury General had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $994.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.635 per share. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

