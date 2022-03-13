Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 30,763 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 30,763 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.99% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $32,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 10.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 9.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $83.48 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.79 and a 1-year high of $122.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.45 and a 200 day moving average of $87.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $396.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

