Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,415 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,660 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.99% of Commvault Systems worth $33,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 50,309 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

In related news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $973,651.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,213. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVLT opened at $60.41 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.01 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

