Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,376 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.67% of Astec Industries worth $32,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 30.8% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 98,857.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 48,177.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 497,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,758,000 after acquiring an additional 496,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.04 million, a P/E ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.04 and its 200 day moving average is $60.13. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.26 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.89 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASTE shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

