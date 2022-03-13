Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Texas Pacific Land worth $34,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total transaction of $1,261,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 94 shares of company stock worth $107,855 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,316.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,129.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1,218.69. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $946.29 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.87% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

