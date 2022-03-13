Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,732 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.01% of Assured Guaranty worth $32,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 23.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,987 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 16.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 540,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,670,000 after acquiring an additional 77,195 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 36.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 6.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 385,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGO opened at $57.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.05. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $41.10 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $3.09. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 45.76%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 33,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,261.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Howard Albert sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,417 shares of company stock valued at $7,172,221 over the last 90 days. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

