Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.42.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKNIY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, November 29th.
Shares of OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $4.88 on Friday. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55.
Bankinter Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bankinter (BKNIY)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.