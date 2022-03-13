Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKNIY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $4.88 on Friday. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.0472 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 42.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st.

Bankinter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

