BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BKU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth about $41,640,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,947,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,698,000. State Street Corp increased its position in BankUnited by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,432,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,828,000 after purchasing an additional 316,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,815,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKU traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.66. The company had a trading volume of 604,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,825. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.23. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.30.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 20.35%.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

