Barton Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Barton Investment Management raised its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the quarter. Coupa Software makes up approximately 3.1% of Barton Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Barton Investment Management owned 0.30% of Coupa Software worth $35,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Coupa Software by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Coupa Software by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Coupa Software by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Coupa Software by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $208.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.76.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $99.36 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $99.29 and a 1 year high of $286.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total value of $89,520.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $461,705.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,656. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

